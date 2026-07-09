Belarus and Uzbekistan Leaders Agree on Fundamentally New Approach to Relations between Two States

The Presidents of Belarus and Uzbekistan, Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, have agreed on a fundamentally new approach to relations between the two countries. The Belarusian leader made this announcement during broad-based talks, BelTA informed.

"The President just told me that the conversation we had in a restricted format was worth coming to Belarus for. Because we agreed on a fundamentally new approach to our relations in areas of cooperation that are sensitive for Uzbekistan and Belarus," Alexander Lukashenko stated.

"To ensure our ambitious plans are realized, our governments have prepared a roadmap outlining the main areas of joint work over the five-year period. Tons, pieces, responsible parties, deadlines. Key among these is industrial cooperation, which makes a significant contribution to Uzbekistan's technological sovereignty," the Belarusian President noted.