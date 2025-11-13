Belarus Decides on Third BelNPP Unit Construction

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7abe1f0d-7415-445b-86b8-9e153b9cd221/conversions/7363824d-2c97-4d2d-bca0-98f5efb07c7b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7abe1f0d-7415-445b-86b8-9e153b9cd221/conversions/7363824d-2c97-4d2d-bca0-98f5efb07c7b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7abe1f0d-7415-445b-86b8-9e153b9cd221/conversions/7363824d-2c97-4d2d-bca0-98f5efb07c7b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7abe1f0d-7415-445b-86b8-9e153b9cd221/conversions/7363824d-2c97-4d2d-bca0-98f5efb07c7b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Will Belarus have a second nuclear power plant, and how can we stimulate electricity consumption? Prospects for the development of nuclear energy were discussed at a meeting with the President on November 14. Five years ago, our country entered a new era of development with the launch of its first nuclear power plant in Ostrovets. This strengthened our energy security and largely determined our future development.

Belarus has secured affordable and clean energy for decades to come and is now among the top three European countries with the lowest electricity prices. Our unwavering priorities for operating the Belarusian NPP are safety and reliability.

Lukashenko: The nuclear power plant has changed the face of the Belarusian energy sector

The President cited several facts about the performance of the Belarusian NPP. Over its entire operation, the plant has generated over 53 billion kWh of electricity, allowing it to completely eliminate imports. It has also reduced dependence on natural gas (by 14.5 billion cubic meters), which previously accounted for 95% of energy generation (currently around 65%), and saved budget funds (over $1.6 billion).

Furthermore, the nuclear power plant has radically changed the face of the Belarusian energy sector. As part of the integration of the Belarusian NPP into the energy system, a large-scale grid modernization program has been implemented – over 1,700 km have been reconstructed, modern substations have been built, and breakthrough digital technologies have been introduced, increasing the reliability of power supply to consumers.

"A new economic sector has been formed in the country, the necessary infrastructure and a modern personnel training system have been created. We didn't have any of this. Over the years of implementing the national nuclear energy program, we have accumulated unique competencies in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of nuclear power facilities. In other words, thanks to specialists from the Russian Federation and the assistance of Russia's leadership, we have learned to build such facilities," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The Belarusian NPP has also boosted energy consumption. In 2024, it will reach a historical maximum of 43.3 billion kWh. Over the past five years, the increase has amounted to approximately 6 billion kWh.

"We have 100% of our population with access to electricity. Moreover, Belarus ranks third among European countries with the lowest electricity prices. According to the rating published in June 2025, the lowest electricity costs are in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus," the President said.

Another important topic is the development of electric transport in the country. Today, there are more than 44,000 electric vehicles on our roads. They have almost 2,000 stations. Importantly, they are evenly distributed across the country, rather than concentrated in large cities. Incidentally, thanks to nuclear energy, Ostrovets, the capital of Belarusian nuclear scientists, has also flourished.

President: Ostrovets has become the gold standard for the development of regional centers

In his opening remarks at the meeting, the head of state recalled that Ostrovets, where the nuclear power plant is built, has acquired the status of a modern and promising city.

"Graduates of energy faculties dream of working there. It's a wonderful city. No one needs to be persuaded. People go there in any field. In terms of amenities, engineering infrastructure, and income levels (it's in the top three in all regions), we consider Ostrovets the gold standard for the development of regional centers," Alexander Lukashenko noted.

"Belarusians' attitudes toward peaceful nuclear energy have changed. According to sociologists, 60% of the population supported it at the beginning of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant's construction, and today, taking into account the work and other positive factors, it's already over 80%," the head of state stated.

He noted that new opportunities for the nuclear energy economy are being seen not only in Belarus. This is already a global trend. Currently, 416 nuclear reactors are in operation worldwide, with another 63 under construction. "Everyone who can is building," the President noted.

Another important issue: exploring the possibility of constructing a second nuclear power plant in Belarus. Russia is ready to provide comprehensive support.

Lukashenko: We need to consider the construction of a second NPP

The President noted that the government had been instructed to consider the construction of a second NPP or at least an additional third power unit at the existing plant. In this regard, he proposed discussing the significant features, advantages, and disadvantages of these options.

"Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and I discussed our cooperation in nuclear energy during our meeting at World Atomic Week in late September of this year. There is understanding and support from the Russian side, and now it's our turn. We must first decide whether we will or we won't. If we will, then when and where," the head of state noted. "Nuclear energy is a miracle for Belarus."

Following a major meeting with the President, a decision was made to build an additional third unit at the Belarusian NPP. Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich told reporters. However, this does not mean that the second NPP has been abandoned altogether. Site exploration in the Mogilev region will continue.

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus: "Following the meeting, a decision was made to develop the Ostrovets Nuclear Power Plant and implement the second phase—the construction of a third power unit." At the same time, work will be conducted to survey sites in the Mogilev Region. This additional survey will be conducted where nuclear power development is feasible in the future, particularly in the Mogilev Region, given rising electricity consumption (if further consumption growth requires nuclear power)."