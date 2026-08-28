Belarus Is Overfulfilling Its Commitments in Cooperation with Russia — Lukashenko

Belarus, in the development of cooperation with Russia, is fulfilling and even overfulfilling its commitments, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, BELTA reports.

The head of the Belarusian state noted that the meeting with the Russian prime minister had been planned for a long time and is being held on the eve of the talks scheduled for the following day with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. “We will talk with him on many questions,” he said.

Alexander Lukashenko thanked Mikhail Mishustin and the government of Russia for the impeccable fulfillment of their commitments toward Belarus.

“I think you also have nothing to present as claims against Belarus. I must once again publicly assure you that everything we planned is being carried out and will be carried out. From small matters with fuel — diesel, various gasolines, and so on. Foodstuffs. We are fulfilling our commitments and even overfulfilling them. You may have not the slightest doubt. Up to serious systemic questions within the framework of our union, within the framework of the EAEU,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.