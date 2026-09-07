Belarus Leader Hails Brazil’s Global Role in Independence Day Message

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent congratulations to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on behalf of the people of Belarus and himself on the occasion of the country’s principal national holiday — Independence Day. The Belarusian leader also addressed warm words to all citizens of Brazil, BelTA reported.

Lukashenko noted that over the centuries Brazil has travelled a significant path of state-building and today has rightfully established itself as one of the shapers of the global agenda, standing at the forefront of efforts to ensure sustainable development, protect the environment and advance the transition to clean energy.

“Minsk and Brasília are united by many years of fruitful cooperation in the trade and economic, agricultural, scientific-technical and cultural spheres,” the President said. “I am convinced that the solid foundation of Belarusian-Brazilian relations will make it possible to continue developing interaction dynamically in areas of mutual interest, both in a bilateral format and on international platforms.”

Lukashenko wished Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva excellent health, inexhaustible energy and success in the forthcoming elections, and the people of Brazil — peace, well-being and prosperity.