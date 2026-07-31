Belarus Leader Pays Tribute to Olympic Gold Medalist Ivan Yedeshko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent condolences to the relatives and close ones of Olympic champion and Honored Master of Sport of the USSR Ivan Yedeshko. This was reported by the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“Please accept my sincere condolences in connection with the death of the legend of world sports Ivan Ivanovich Yedeshko. An outstanding athlete, a player from the galaxy of great Soviet champions, whose name is forever inscribed in the history of world basketball, has passed away. His golden pass that brought victory to the Soviet national team at the 1972 Olympics became an example of the highest mastery and will to win, and inspired more than one generation of fans and young athletes,” the head of state noted.

The President emphasized that in Belarus Ivan Yedeshko was known as a talented coach and wise mentor who made a significant contribution to the development and popularization of basketball and the upbringing of youth.

“The bright memory of him will always live in our hearts,” the condolence message says.