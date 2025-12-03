Belarus' new projects in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, and the strictest oversight of agreement implementation. The President of Belarus's major mission continues. Alexander Lukashenko next has another work program in Oman. A series of meetings are planned in the coming days to discuss the most important bilateral cooperation projects in practical terms. This is the second time our President has visited Oman this week, and this is the fourth country where negotiations are taking place. Delegations and relevant agencies are currently fully engaged in implementing the instructions regarding the projects agreed upon by the Belarusian leader during each of his missions.

The President of Belarus's Foreign Missions

The presidential schedule is currently extremely busy – exclusively international missions. For over a week, the Belarusian leader has been constantly flying: Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Oman, Algeria, and Oman again. Negotiations have been nonstop these days, beginning as soon as the head of state stepped off the plane. The Belarusian leader and our delegation were greeted as the closest of friends in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Presidential Guarantees. Belarus's Work in Africa

Such trusting relationships have been built over years, preceded by a tremendous amount of work. Belarus has been particularly active in Africa over the past few years. The Belarusian leader's visits to Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, and Egypt were very effective. And now, meeting with our President at summits, African leaders publicly thank Alexander Lukashenko in front of their colleagues for his assistance. This includes technology, supplies, and medicine. Belarus has ensured food security on the continent.

Therefore, having arrived in Algeria on an official visit, albeit for the first time, they spoke as if there was no geographical distance or any other "buts."

President of Belarus: Africa is the future!

The Belarusian leader noted that Algeria has made significant progress in its development over the past few years and has succeeded in many areas. "Everyone is eager to get here. Of course, Algeria is selective. It primarily cooperates with friendly countries, from Korea to the United States. Everyone wants to work here, and already does. Algeria has excellent relations with Spain, Germany, and Italy," the President noted. "That's why I was so hesitant: I was wondering where our place in Algeria is. When the President continued, I realized that we can always find a place to work with our friends."

Negotiations between the Presidents of Belarus and Algeria

Algeria is literally a global gateway to Africa. The country is the largest in the region and the most successful in economic development. It is an important hub for international maritime trade and a transit route between Europe and Africa. Impressive oil and gas reserves are the foundation of the Algerian economy. Belarusians are seen as long-term partners here. Mutually beneficial bilateral projects lie ahead. Equipment supplies, industrial cooperation, collaboration in the agro-industrial complex, medicine, education, and humanitarian spheres.

Vladimir Kireyev, political scientist (Russia):

"The main area of future cooperation is joint production, localizing Belarusian production directly in the Algerian market, and creating joint ventures with Algerian businesses. Both countries have know-how, their own potential, and established technologies that they can exchange. There are no weak or strong sides here; both sides are strong and complement each other. This is a partnership aimed at the future, for decades to come, aimed at covering the entire African market."

Oman to invest nearly $1.5 billion in construction of pulp and paper mill

Oman, like Algeria, possessing impressive oil and gas reserves, is currently diversifying its economy, actively developing other sectors: industry, agriculture, and IT. Thanks to our President's personal guarantees, we have made significant progress in this area. Over the past year, we have achieved impressive progress in cooperation. Although, given the Eastern mentality, this is certainly not about haste.

But our impeccable reputation and successful examples of cooperation with other Gulf countries have done their job.

Vasily Koltashov, Head of the Center for Political Economy Research at the Institute for the New Society (Russia):