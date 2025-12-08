Belarus Plans to Develop Cooperation with Kenya Quickly and Efficiently, Lukashenko Declares

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/59fa6328-ef7f-4a07-ae27-2877e8a2798e/conversions/d23562e5-7f24-4981-a55e-e234d2e3690e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/59fa6328-ef7f-4a07-ae27-2877e8a2798e/conversions/d23562e5-7f24-4981-a55e-e234d2e3690e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/59fa6328-ef7f-4a07-ae27-2877e8a2798e/conversions/d23562e5-7f24-4981-a55e-e234d2e3690e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/59fa6328-ef7f-4a07-ae27-2877e8a2798e/conversions/d23562e5-7f24-4981-a55e-e234d2e3690e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus plans to develop cooperation with Kenya, following the example of other African countries, quickly and efficiently. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced this on December 9 at a meeting with Speaker of the Senate of the Republic of Kenya Amazon Jeff Kingi, BelTA reports.

Welcoming the foreign guest, the head of state noted at the beginning of the meeting: "It's good that you came. Public diplomacy at the highest level is always of great importance." In this regard, the President recalled his visit to Kenya in December 2023 and his talks with President William Ruto. "I remember my visit to Kenya very well. Please convey my best wishes to the President of Kenya. I found him to be a very kind and decent person. Although it was a short visit, I remember even the details," the Belarusian leader said.

"I promised the President: if there's anything we can do for you, we're ready to do it," he added.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Kenya, along with other African countries, is already familiar to Belarus. He proposed taking more active steps to sign a cooperation roadmap (the draft is currently under review by the Kenyan side) and develop a corresponding plan. "We need to develop a corresponding action plan based on this roadmap. That is, update the roadmap to take into account the needs of both countries. When there's a plan and there are people responsible for implementing certain points and areas, then there will be results," the head of state noted.

Moreover, Belarus already has positive examples of developing relations with African countries. One of the latest - Algeria, where the head of state recently paid an official visit. "Algeria is a vast country that is happy to cooperate with us, and we already have concrete developments, concrete contracts, not just intentions and memoranda," the President noted.

"We are very interested in cooperation with your country. We already have experience (cooperating with African countries – BelTA note)," the Belarusian leader emphasized. "I believe that with Kenya, given the good examples, we will cooperate as quickly and efficiently as with Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, and so on. In short, we are open to your country."

Trade and economic relations between Belarus and Kenya have shown positive dynamics in recent years. Mutual trade fluctuates between $7.2 million and $13.6 million, reaching its peak in 2020 at $40.6 million. In 2024, Belarusian-Kenyan trade turnover came to $13.6 million, a 40% increase compared to 2023. The two countries have already reached this level in the first ten months of this year (January-October 2025). Belarus imports significantly more from Kenya than it exports. Cut flowers, fruits, and seeds are imported from this African country. Products supplied by Belarus to Kenya include grains, liquid crystal devices, and lasers.