Belarus Plans to Increase Production of Nitrogen and Phosphorus Fertilizers

Alexander Lukashenko reckons that developing fertilizer production in Belarus is promising – not only potash, but also nitrogen and phosphorus, as well as complex fertilizers based on them, which are in demand on global markets, BelTA reports.

The head of state drew the attention of district leaders to the need to create good fertilizer storage facilities and warehouses, and to thoroughly reorganize existing ones. "They (fertilizers – BelTA note) should not be left lying around in the open. There will be no forgiveness for that. Fertilizers are quite expensive today. Even the Americans are asking me to supply them with potash fertilizers. We have sent a trial batch and are unloading it. But our first priority is to provide for our farmers," the President said.

"Furthermore (the issue is currently being worked on), we are planning to build another nitrogen fertilizer plant. We are working very actively on phosphorus. Personally, I would like to see phosphorus fertilizers produced in larger quantities here. Then we will have a complex. Today, these complex fertilizers command high prices in the market," added Alexander Lukashenko.