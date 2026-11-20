By 2030, Belarus intends to increase its exports of vegetable oils to $1 billion—a 1.7-fold increase compared to 2025 levels. This was reported to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during his working visit to the Grodno region, where the development prospects of the oil and fat industry were discussed, according to BELTA.

By 2030, plans also include increasing the production of unrefined vegetable oils to 1 million tonnes and oilseed meal/cake to 1.6 million tonnes—both representing a 1.6-fold increase over 2025 levels.

Production volumes for oil and fat products (such as margarine, mayonnaise, and solid soap) are projected to reach 52,700 tonnes (a 17% increase). This figure includes 9,500 tonnes of specialty fats (a 1.9-fold increase).

Lecithin production is expected to reach 7,200 tonnes (a 1.7-fold increase).

The President was also briefed on the operations of Belagroterminal LLC in Smorgon. This large-scale production complex processes oilseeds, specifically soybeans and rapeseed. Since June 2024, the company has been owned by Sodruzhestvo Rus, which is part of the Sodruzhestvo Group—a major international agro-industrial holding.

The company not only operates successfully, manufacturing products in high demand both domestically and abroad, but also actively participates in the implementation of social projects. "Well done—you work well with people, and the production side of things is a real pleasure to see. But you need to step it up a bit," the head of state said, setting the bar.