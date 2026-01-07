3.67 BYN
Belarus' President Heard Report of Interior Minister on Current Operational Situation
On January 8, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko heard a report from Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov, BelTA reports.
The head of state was briefed on the operational situation during the recent holidays, efforts to ensure public order during mass events, and the nature of crimes and offenses during this period. It was noted that the operational situation in the country is calm and under control.
Ivan Kubrakov also reported on the commencement of operational readiness checks for the internal troops and some internal affairs divisions. These activities are planned and are being implemented in accordance with instructions previously issued by the head of state. These include testing the operability of equipment and coherence of personnel actions.
Furthermore, given the challenging weather conditions, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is providing assistance in the regions and the city of Minsk with snow removal. All required measures have been taken by the State Traffic Inspectorate.