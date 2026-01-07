Belarus' President Heard Report of Interior Minister on Current Operational Situation

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3e94fcfb-8422-44c1-9aee-7b7704e510b0/conversions/2699e585-922d-42df-b90d-abbc664df45d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3e94fcfb-8422-44c1-9aee-7b7704e510b0/conversions/2699e585-922d-42df-b90d-abbc664df45d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3e94fcfb-8422-44c1-9aee-7b7704e510b0/conversions/2699e585-922d-42df-b90d-abbc664df45d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3e94fcfb-8422-44c1-9aee-7b7704e510b0/conversions/2699e585-922d-42df-b90d-abbc664df45d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On January 8, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko heard a report from Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov, BelTA reports.

The head of state was briefed on the operational situation during the recent holidays, efforts to ensure public order during mass events, and the nature of crimes and offenses during this period. It was noted that the operational situation in the country is calm and under control.

Ivan Kubrakov also reported on the commencement of operational readiness checks for the internal troops and some internal affairs divisions. These activities are planned and are being implemented in accordance with instructions previously issued by the head of state. These include testing the operability of equipment and coherence of personnel actions.