Belarus' President Heard Volfovich's Report on Progress of Armed Forces Combat Readiness Inspection

On February 18, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko heard a report from State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich on the progress of the large-scale combat readiness inspection of the Armed Forces, conducted at the head of state's order, BelTA reports.

The head of state was informed of the completion of the second stage, which included inspecting the combat readiness of most military units in virtually all formations of the Armed Forces, including special operations forces. Firearms and physical training exercises were conducted at training grounds, which, at the President's request, were the main focus.

During the combat readiness inspection, units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Internal Troops were used as a simulated adversary. The President was briefed on the preliminary assessment of the performance of the Armed Forces and Internal Troops personnel, and how professionally they handled the assigned tasks.

The head of state instructed a thorough analysis of the deficiencies identified during the inspection, with the aim of identifying weaknesses and improving the training of personnel, including officers.

Overall, the inspection will continue. It is expected that more military units will be inspected to assess the level of training across all branches and services of the Armed Forces.