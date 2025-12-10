3.75 BYN
Belarus' President received Venezuelan ambassador after agreeing on "certain issues" with Maduro
Text by:Editorial office news.by
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Venezuela to Russia Jesús Rafael Salazar Velásquez, BelTA reports.
"We've recently discussed a number of issues in our relations, including the situation surrounding Venezuela. At that time we settled that you should coordinate certain matters with the Venezuelan leadership, Nicolás Maduro. And we agreed that after resolving certain issues, you will find time to come to me, meet again, and then we can make the appropriate decision, which is within our competence. And if necessary, we will then involve the President of Venezuela," the head of state said.