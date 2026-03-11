Belarus' President Takes Decision to Provide Humanitarian Aid for Vietnam

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/021248a2-b2f9-4106-bf76-5cf96d6e13e4/conversions/1694fcd1-8fde-4bd3-9091-8c6b2b49652a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/021248a2-b2f9-4106-bf76-5cf96d6e13e4/conversions/1694fcd1-8fde-4bd3-9091-8c6b2b49652a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/021248a2-b2f9-4106-bf76-5cf96d6e13e4/conversions/1694fcd1-8fde-4bd3-9091-8c6b2b49652a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/021248a2-b2f9-4106-bf76-5cf96d6e13e4/conversions/1694fcd1-8fde-4bd3-9091-8c6b2b49652a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has decided to provide humanitarian aid to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

This decision is in response to a request from Hanoi for assistance in the aftermath of a series of major natural disasters that struck Vietnam in 2025, resulting in numerous casualties and destruction.

The Republic of Belarus will send aid to the fraternal Vietnamese people, guided by the principle of humanism and the strategic partnership established between the two countries.