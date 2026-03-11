3.73 BYN
Belarus' President Takes Decision to Provide Humanitarian Aid for Vietnam
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has decided to provide humanitarian aid to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.
This decision is in response to a request from Hanoi for assistance in the aftermath of a series of major natural disasters that struck Vietnam in 2025, resulting in numerous casualties and destruction.
The Republic of Belarus will send aid to the fraternal Vietnamese people, guided by the principle of humanism and the strategic partnership established between the two countries.
The head of state has issued corresponding instructions to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.