Belarus' President to Attend Supreme State Council of Union State Meeting on February 26
On February 26, Belarusian President and Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Belarus-Russia Union State Alexander Lukashenko will attend a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, BelTA reports.
The event will be held in Moscow, and the agenda includes seven items related to bilateral integration cooperation.
The meeting will discuss the Key Directions for Implementing the Union State Treaty for 2024-2026, as well as the development of a similar document for 2027-2029.
Main agenda items also cover the organization of cross-border commuter passenger service; setting up a Union State Committee for Standardization and Quality; mutual support in cooperation in international justice; and awarding of Union State Prizes in Literature and Art for 2025-2026.