Belarus' President to Attend Supreme State Council of Union State Meeting on February 26

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ec71db46-83f3-4d1e-867e-b81bd907cadf/conversions/30254f88-38e6-4c6b-a0db-e27fad3cd2e1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ec71db46-83f3-4d1e-867e-b81bd907cadf/conversions/30254f88-38e6-4c6b-a0db-e27fad3cd2e1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ec71db46-83f3-4d1e-867e-b81bd907cadf/conversions/30254f88-38e6-4c6b-a0db-e27fad3cd2e1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ec71db46-83f3-4d1e-867e-b81bd907cadf/conversions/30254f88-38e6-4c6b-a0db-e27fad3cd2e1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On February 26, Belarusian President and Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Belarus-Russia Union State Alexander Lukashenko will attend a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, BelTA reports.

The event will be held in Moscow, and the agenda includes seven items related to bilateral integration cooperation.

The meeting will discuss the Key Directions for Implementing the Union State Treaty for 2024-2026, as well as the development of a similar document for 2027-2029.