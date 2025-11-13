Belarus Ranks Third among European Countries with Lowest Electricity Prices

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a789c44-3f4c-44b2-be9e-e8cd8109dba2/conversions/a029bc67-98ae-4267-a290-92cbb69d8166-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a789c44-3f4c-44b2-be9e-e8cd8109dba2/conversions/a029bc67-98ae-4267-a290-92cbb69d8166-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a789c44-3f4c-44b2-be9e-e8cd8109dba2/conversions/a029bc67-98ae-4267-a290-92cbb69d8166-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a789c44-3f4c-44b2-be9e-e8cd8109dba2/conversions/a029bc67-98ae-4267-a290-92cbb69d8166-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus is among the top three European countries with the lowest electricity prices. President Alexander Lukashenko announced this at a meeting on the performance of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BelNPP), the increase in electricity consumption, and proposals for the construction of new nuclear capacity, BelTA reports.

"We have 100% of our population with access to electricity. Moreover, Belarus ranks third among European countries with the lowest electricity prices. According to the rating published in June 2025, the lowest electricity prices are in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus," the President said.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that the use of electricity for heating and hot water supply, as well as the construction of electric homes, is improving living comfort for hundreds of thousands of people. More than 2 million square meters of such housing were built between 2021 and 2025. Residents of private homes are also switching to electric heating – over 160,000 applications were submitted last year.