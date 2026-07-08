Belarus Ratifies Agreement on Operating Conditions of the Belarusian-Russian University

Head of State Alexander Lukashenko signed a law ratifying the intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Russia on the operating conditions of the Belarusian-Russian University. This was reported by the Presidential Press Service.

The agreement regulates certain issues related to the educational, financial, and economic activities of this interstate higher education institution in accordance with the legislation of the two countries, established practices, and the mechanism of interaction between the Belarusian and Russian sides.

At the same time, educational activities, licensing, accreditation, and certification, as well as the admission procedure for students enrolled in Belarusian educational programs, will be carried out in accordance with national legislation, while those enrolled in Russian programs will be carried out in accordance with the legislation of that country.

The implementation of the agreement will create additional conditions for the development of a joint educational environment and the expansion of the university's scientific, technical, and innovative activities, including the involvement of organizations from Belarus and Russia. This will facilitate the training of highly qualified engineering personnel for the benefit of the Union State's economy.