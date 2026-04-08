Belarus Ratifies Agreement with Myanmar on Elimination of Double Taxation

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko signed the law "On the Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on the Elimination of Double Taxation with Respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Avoidance and Tax Evasion," BELTA reports.

The international agreement provides for the elimination of double taxation of income for tax residents of Belarus and Myanmar. The types of taxes that will not be covered by the agreement are defined. In Belarus, this applies to corporate profit tax and personal income tax.