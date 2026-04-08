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Belarus Ratifies Agreement with Myanmar on Elimination of Double Taxation
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus Ratifies Agreement with Myanmar on Elimination of Double Taxationnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a22dc94-18bf-4fb9-9888-db6f09f8035c/conversions/6c589f1d-9c8b-4395-b458-281cb9cd8b29-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a22dc94-18bf-4fb9-9888-db6f09f8035c/conversions/6c589f1d-9c8b-4395-b458-281cb9cd8b29-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a22dc94-18bf-4fb9-9888-db6f09f8035c/conversions/6c589f1d-9c8b-4395-b458-281cb9cd8b29-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a22dc94-18bf-4fb9-9888-db6f09f8035c/conversions/6c589f1d-9c8b-4395-b458-281cb9cd8b29-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko signed the law "On the Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on the Elimination of Double Taxation with Respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Avoidance and Tax Evasion," BELTA reports.
The international agreement provides for the elimination of double taxation of income for tax residents of Belarus and Myanmar. The types of taxes that will not be covered by the agreement are defined. In Belarus, this applies to corporate profit tax and personal income tax.
The document also establishes the taxation procedure and information exchange between the tax authorities of the two countries.