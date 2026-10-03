Belarus Ready to Fill Iraq Ties with New Practical Content

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Iraqi leader Nizar Amidi on Independence Day, the Belarusian leader’s press service said.

The president noted that the date holds a special place in the history of Iraqi statehood and is a reminder of the feat of a people that fought for freedom.

“Relations between Minsk and Baghdad are distinguished by an invariably high level of mutual trust and goodwill. On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between our countries, I confirm Belarus’s interest in a constructive dialogue and its readiness to give bilateral cooperation an additional impulse and to fill it with new practical content,” the president said.

Lukashenko wished Nizar Amidi excellent health and success in his responsible post, and the citizens of Iraq peace and prosperity.