Belarus to uphold multi-vector foreign policy, says Lukashenko
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus has consistently pursued and will continue to maintain a multi-vector foreign policy, President Alexander Lukashenko stated while reviewing the government's 2025 performance report.
"Our commitment to a multi-vector approach remains steadfast. The only shift is one of emphasis: while our primary vector is well-known, another is increasingly pivoting southward toward Africa, Asia, and nations that welcome our partnership," the President remarked. "However, Europe must never be discounted. We are at the heart of the continent. While relations with the EU are currently fraught—and will remain challenging—we remain an integral part of Europe.