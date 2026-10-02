Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has urged Eurasian Economic Union countries to keep their commitment to the common market, a large share of which is the Russian market. He spoke at a meeting with heads of government delegations attending a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, BelTA reported.

“Do not lose what you have. Do not rush to walk away from it. Believe me, no one is waiting for us anywhere,” he said.

Speaking of Belarus, Lukashenko noted that the country has preserved and developed many industries since Soviet times. “We can do a great deal. And all of it comes from the Soviet period. We do not have the most powerful economy, but the technologies we possess are needed today by most countries in the world.”

“We did not cut the roots from the time when the foundations of our economy were laid. That is why we have achieved something in machine-building, and in construction there are no problems — we produce everything required, from cement and brick to the latest technologies. And agriculture. This year we plan to sell agricultural products worth $0 billion. For Belarus those are good volumes,” the president said.