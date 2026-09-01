Belarus Welcomes a Larger Share of National Currencies in SCO Settlements

Belarus welcomes an increase of the share of national currencies of the SCO countries in mutual settlements. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a sitting of the Council of Heads of State of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BELTA reports.

Among the most important directions of the work of the SCO the Belarusian leader named the economy. He emphasized that joint initiatives must give concrete results, strengthen the well-being of the peoples, and promote the cohesion of the SCO states. “Regular contact of our profile departments is established. And we all wait that the quantity of meetings will pass into quality and launch large-scale practical initiatives,” Alexander Lukashenko noted.

The President stated that Belarus firmly supports the soonest establishment of the SCO Development Bank, in order to give additional resilience to economic ties and to strengthen the financial sovereignty of the region.

“We welcome measures for the increase of the share of national currencies in mutual settlements for the formation of immunity of our money systems to global challenges. First of all to illegal sanctions and unilateral coercive measures that tear the chains of payments between our countries, and also with other trade partners,” the head of the Belarusian state said.