Belarus prepares second flight to return refugees to their homeland

The President spoke about cooperation with the European Union to resolve the problem with refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border. There is no dialogue.

The contact persons should have got in touch a long time ago, but the situation shows that this is not in the interests of Poland. Belarus does not want aggravation and confrontation amid the refugee crisis. Alexander Lukashenko keeps the situation on the border under personal control. The issue is constantly monitored so that people did not need anything. Security measures have been strengthened.



The doctors are on duty around the clock. Food and trade have been organized by the Belarusian side.



According to the President, Belarus is going to launch the second flight. The first one took place last Thursday. About 400 people returned to Iraq.



The Head of State notes that there are refugees who strive to the countries of the European Union and do not want to return to their homeland. The Belarusian side is ready to provide support in this matter. "If they want to go to Germany, Poland, we will do our best to help them. We will speak, demand, together with them. After all, the main point of that has already been disclosed: they go there not only to live a normal life, but also for family reunification goals," Alexander Lukashenko noted.



The presence of international organizations’ representatives seems to be an attempt to show off against the background of refugees. If their visits continue without real help to migrants, the entry will be closed for them.

