Belarus and Azerbaijan adhere to loyalty to friendship

The major political news for the next two days will come from Baku. Forge No. 1 landed there a few hours ago.



Belarus and Azerbaijan have for many years demonstrated their loyalty to friendship and cooperation. And this is a case when the level of partnership can be proud of. It is strengthened by close contacts between the Presidents. The pandemic, of course, has adjusted many plans. But despite all the circumstances and because of the coronavirus in Azerbaijan, where a special quarantine regime was extended until June 1, the leaders found an opportunity to meet in person. Alexander Lukashenko talked to his counterpart Ilham Aliyev during an informal meeting.



Tomorrow will be the main day of the negotiations. Historically, even in the most difficult times, the countries have always supported each other. And this friendship is especially valued by Belarus. It is significant that in the year of the pandemic our bilateral interaction has not stopped. On the contrary, we have advanced in many areas.

