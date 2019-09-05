3.43 RUB
Belarus to foster cooperation with Asian Bank of Infrastructure Investment
The corresponding statement was made at the meeting of President Alexander Lukashenko with the head of the bank. Located in the center of Europe, Belarus needs good roads, logistics centers, help in renovation of old buildings and bridges.
The Asian Bank of Infrastructure Investment was founded 5 years ago and became a major financial institution with $100 bn capital. It supports the development of economy, infrastructure, transport in its 75 member states. The parties agreed on the construction of road Lepel - Polotsk and rail terminal in Great Stone industrial park.
