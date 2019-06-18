EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarus and Egypt agreed to eliminate barriers in trade

This was discussed today in the Palace of Independence by Alexander Lukashenko and Abdul Fattah al-Sisi. The parties noted that a good friendship between the states is a foundation for beneficial cooperation.

Belarus is actively increasing its industrial presence in the Nile Delta. The joint assembly of MAZ and Amkodor was launched. However, both leaders agreed that the potential of relations between Minsk and Cairo is even more serious.

