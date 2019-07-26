Belarus and Latvia intend to develop economic relations more seriously.

Belarus and Latvia intend to expand cooperation. The development of economic contacts and political dialogue was discussed at the meeting of Alexander Lukashenko with the foreign minister of this country, Edgars Rinkevics. Riga is ready to improve the quality of bilateral relations. Recently, the political dialogue has been improving, this has a positive effect on mutual trade. Last year, it exceeded half a billion dollars, but the potential is much higher.



Latvia is also interested in the normalization of relations between Belarus and the European Union and actively contributes to the establishment of this dialogue. The head of the Belarusian state is expected in Riga, the preparation of the visit continues. The basis of the negotiations at the highest level should be a good economic foundation and specific projects. A Minsk and Riga will be united by the upcoming sporting event, in 2021 the two capitals will host the world hockey championship.



