Belarus and Russia together hold training session on use of nuclear weapons

Belarus and Russia are training together on the use of nuclear weapons. This fact was confirmed to journalists by Presidents of Belarus and Russia Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, BelTA reports.

"Since non-strategic nuclear weapons are deployed in the territory of Belarus, this time we offered our friends, allies, and the President of Belarus requested it, to take part in one of the stages of this exercise. We conduct them on a regular basis. This time they are being conducted in three stages. At the second stage, our Belarusian colleagues will join our joint actions. The relevant instructions to the defense ministries and general staffs have been given," said the Russian President.