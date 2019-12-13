3.43 RUB
Belarus and Tatarstan intend to bring mutual trade turnover to 2 billion dollar
This was discussed at the meeting of Alexander Lukashenko and Head of the Republic, Rustam Minnikhanov. Minsk and Kazan are long-standing economic partners: the trade in equipment, tires, metals. Joint work is ongoing in the oil sector. It cooperates with our industrial giants: MAZ, MTZ, Amkodor. 200 buses have been assembled over the past 2 years. The main vector of development is innovation and investment cooperation
Tatarstan is one of the most reliable partners for Belarus in the Russian Federation. IT-sector is of special interest. Cooperation of our High-Tech Park and colleagues from Kazan is planned.
An increase in turnover with Vietnam is also planned. According to the results of the year, trade between the countries is expected to rise by 70%. The issues of economic and other areas of cooperation were also discussed at the Palace of Independence with the Head of the National Assembly of Vietnam. This Asian country is a promising partner for Belarus.
