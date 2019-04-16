Belarus and Turkey plan to increase trade turnover to a half billion dollars

This goal was set today by the leaders of the two states during a big negotiation day in Ankara. Alexander Lukashenko and Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked in the White Palace, the residence of the President of Turkey. During the ceremony, the orchestra performed the anthems of Belarus and Turkey, according to the national protocol practice.



The Presidents discussed the relevant issues both in a narrow format and in an expanded format with the participation of delegations. The agreements and documents were signed at the highest level, setting up conditions for the development of Belarusian-Turkish relations in many areas.



Alexander Lukashenko noted that the current level of development of partnership allows us to set the most ambitious goals. There is no disagreement between countries in the political sphere, including on important international issues. But at the heart of cooperation is the economy. The parties identified priority areas in the field of trade and investment. The goal is to reach a trade turnover of one and a half billion dollars. Last year the trade turnover of Belarus and Turkey came close to a billion.



