Belarus and Uzbekistan to renew relations

Activation of cooperation to became the topic of conversation between Alexander Lukashenko and Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Belarus. The economies of the two countries complement each other. A detailed interaction roadmap was prepared following the talks of the leaders in Tashkent this September. Political and economic ties are supported by the truly sincere friendship of the Presidents. All this opens up opportunities for joint projects in engineering, agriculture, IT-sphere, as well as in transport and pharmaceutical industries.

The head of state communicates with the heads of diplomatic missions not only on the occasion of the commencement or completion of their work in our country. This is a good opportunity to keep abreast of bilateral relations. Nasirdzhan Yusupov is the first head of the Uzbek embassy in our country. The diplomatic mission in the Belarusian capital was opened in March.