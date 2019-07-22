3.42 RUB
President: Belarus is open for cooperation with Syria and is ready to fully participate in the reconstruction of the country
Belarus is open for cooperation with this state and is ready to participate in every way in the reconstruction of the country. Because of the intra-Syrian conflict, the contacts were not so intense, but in the last three or four years the countries have been interacting more and more actively. Several governmental visits have already taken place.
Syria very much hopes that Belarus will take part in the reconstruction of the country. The development of economic contacts takes place against the backdrop of successful humanitarian interaction.
Given the difficult period, Belarus has extended a helping hand to Syria. The holiday program for children from this Arab country is held under the patronage of the Head of State. This year, almost half a thousand children had recreation in Zubrenok. Official Damascus appreciates such a gesture and is grateful for the support.
