Alexander Lukashenko personally demonstrated it once again today, while answering the questions from journalists, and not only from Belarus. Representatives of foreign mass media work in the refugee camp, too - we have nothing to hide. Dozens of journalists have round-the-clock access to the refugee camp. There is maximum transparency.



"Do not listen to these fakes, saying we benefit from it, that we invite them here, that Belavia brings them. This is nonsense. Belarus is also a victim in this situation and there is no benefit. After all, instead of dealing with other pressing issues, both the head of state and officials have to deal with problems around the refugee crisis. What do you think of the following statement? Belarus is allegedly collecting refugees from all over the world, including Somalia, and bringing them to the border with the EU. I have no desire and resources to collect these refugees."



On the contrary, Belarus does everything to enable refugees either to return home, or to wait for the green light from Europe. Alexander Lukashenko was asked by Mrs. Merkel to create such opportunities.



"As you can see, I am fulfilling my obligations. Already more than 1 thousand people have left, 400 more want to leave, and are at the airport today. During the second conversation with Angela Merkel, she said that the problem of refugees at the border will be solved at the EU level, they agreed to identify contact persons for this work. But in fact, it seems that they don't want to solve the problem. But if you don't want to solve it, tell us, we'll solve the problem without you!" said the head of state.



“The Poles are also escalating the situation, because the situation in Poland is not easy. Billions have to be obtained and people have to be distracted from the problems that exist in Poland, from abortions to farmers," the President said.



For the sake of rehabilitation of the Polish authorities in the eyes of their electorate (and their ratings are rapidly declining) and for the sake of establishing dialog between Warsaw and the EU, they are ready to sacrifice people. Isn't the price too high? Belarus is not against conducting a dialogue at any level; the main thing is to protect people. But the dialogue must be honest.



He also drew attention to the lies to the international community. Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the facts when refugees are caught on the territory of the EU and thrown to the border with Belarus. They rejoice and hype on this problem. They do not give any money.



Our country contributes in every way to solve the migration crisis on the border and creates human conditions for refugees. And what about the West, international organizations? It looks more like self-propaganda. The main burden of organizing the everyday life and humanitarian aid to refugees has been assumed by Belarusians. So, do we really benefit from this crisis?



In the situation with refugees, the President is convinced, financial assistance is possible from various sides, including the diasporas. While answering one of the questions of foreign media, Alexander Lukashenko did not exclude that the President of Turkey would also agree to help. "We will ask Turkey. Erdogan is an old friend of mine. He will find money for these miserable people, Muslims."



As regards the statements in Poland about cutting off airways for refugees, the President noted that these flows cannot be stopped and people will seek other ways, including on foot.



They are rejoicing too early. This problem must be solved. As of today it has not been solved. It will be a problem for Russia, and for Belarus, and even for Ukraine, if they go the overland route. It will be a disaster. And it is not clear who will go in these crowds. After all, you can't carry weapons and explosives on a plane, it's all controlled. And this will be out of control. These thoughtless politicians don't understand what they are doing. If this happens in Belarus and Russia, we will have to defend ourselves, and we will use all kinds of methods.



The President once again voiced a message to the international media: our country does not want any war and confrontation in the center of Europe. However, it is not for the benefit of the European Union to enter into an open struggle. So who needs it all?



Lukashenko: Europe doesn't need another war and conflicts.



"Europe does not need another war and conflicts. They can't cope with the Ukraine issue. These are the Americans, who started it all. There is no longer the monopoly in the world. There is China, Russia, India and other states. Other countries are rising, very powerful alliances are forming. And they want to keep the monopoly, that's wealth. So they have to start a war here. They don't want to go to the war themselves either. They know how to fight with the hands of others. We saw it in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, they turned over Libya," the President said. "They need to make a mess here with someone else's hands, those of Ukraine and Poland.”



He noted that it was not possible to do that after the elections last year, and now they are using other methods. Speaking of the Polish enforcement officers, he stressed that they had actually violated the state border. "They provoked me. They thought we would respond with force. We held back. But they violated everything they could. They deployed 20,000 servicemen again violating the treaty," the President said. He stressed that the Polish side had destroyed all relations between Belarus and Poland, trampled all the international treaties. "Nevertheless, I ask the Polish people to force their authorities to negotiate. Because if God forbid they start shooting here, you understand, who will suffer first of all. So we do not need this war," said the Belarusian leader.



Journalists shared an observation - some representatives of the West and international organizations practically do not contact the media. The President was not at all surprised by this situation.



"They come here to utter three words to you and to walk around and show off. Keep in mind that they get a monthly salary equal to what we all, including me, get in a month," said the head of state. - "What conversations and negotiations can we have with them? These people are empty. Those who pay their salaries, mostly Americans, Europeans and others, they order the music. Yesterday we intercepted a message: the recommendation to all Western politicians not to communicate with journalists, especially Belarusian and Russian ones. Because when they come here, you run after them: "Say this, say that..." They get into a wild situation, they don't know what to do," said Alexander Lukashenko. “That's why they were strictly forbidden to talk to reporters. That's why they have been running away from you for two days. They were given a command: stay away from Belarusian journalists," said the President.



Belarus suppresses attempts of illegal migration by guarding its border. But it cannot protect the West from the migratory flows. The law of the boomerang is in effect. Everything that you give comes back to you.



