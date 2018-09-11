3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belarus to supply 500 tons of dry whole milk to Venezuela on gratuitous basis
The corresponding order was signed today by the President of Belarus. Dry whole milk will be produced by two milk canneries according to Venezuelan standards.
This decision is aimed at supporting the strategic partner of Belarus in Latin America in a difficult economic situation, further intensifying political and business cooperation, strengthening confidence and friendly relations between the two countries and peoples.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All