PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus to supply 500 tons of dry whole milk to Venezuela on gratuitous basis

The corresponding order was signed today by the President of Belarus. Dry whole milk will be produced by two milk canneries according to Venezuelan standards.

This decision is aimed at supporting the strategic partner of Belarus in Latin America in a difficult economic situation, further intensifying political and business cooperation, strengthening confidence and friendly relations between the two countries and peoples.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All