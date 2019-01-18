Belarus proposes Zimbabwe to build cooperation development strategy

This was announced by Alexander Lukashenko at the talks with his colleague from this African republic. The day before, the President of Zimbabwe was received at the Independence Palace. This is the first official visit at the highest level in the history of bilateral relations.

Following the results of the negotiations in a narrow and extended format the parties signed a package of international documents. Belarus and Zimbabwe have agreed on closer partnership between foreign policy, agricultural departments and ministries of education. The parties will cooperate more actively in the field of science and innovation.

Joint projects require direct contacts and well-established communications, that is, business circles should also be involved in bilateral cooperation, the Belarusian leader said.