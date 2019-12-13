PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus to hold talks with Vietnam on draft agreement on visa abolition

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 383 approving the draft intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Vietnam on the abolition of visas for holders of national passports as a basis for negotiations. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the President.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is authorized to hold negotiations and sign the agreement within the approved draft.

By another decree, the President approved the draft agreement between Belarus and Vietnam on the transfer of persons sentenced to imprisonment for further serving of their sentences. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is authorized to hold negotiations and sign the agreement within the framework of the approved draft.

