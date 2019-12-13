EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarus ratifies agreement with Russia on establishment of training and combat centers for military personnel

Belarus has ratified an agreement with Russia on the establishment and functioning of combat training centers for joint training of military personnel of the armed forces. The relevant law was signed by President Alexander Lukashenko, BELTA reports with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The agreement regulates the establishment and operation of combat training centers on the basis of military units in Belarus and Russia, defines their main tasks and the procedure for interaction between the defense ministries in the organization of comprehensive support of these centers.

