3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Belarus seeks to gradually reach strategic level of cooperation with Zimbabwe
Belarus seeks to gradually reach the strategic level of cooperation with Zimbabwe and sees significant potential in the development of bilateral relations. This was stated by Head of the Belarusian State Alexander Lukashenko.
Today, President Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa is being received in the Palace of Independence. This is the first official visit at the highest level in the history of bilateral relations.
According to the Belarusian leader the countries have to do a lot in the areas of trade and economy. During the last two decades, our trade mainly fluctuated between just $ 2 million and $ 5 million, the result of 2017 is more than $ 20 million. At the new stage of cooperation we offer joint projects in the energy, agriculture, logistics, exploration and mining operations. Construction of meat and dairy complexes in Zimbabwe, cultivation and processing of vegetables can be a significant contribution to strengthening of bilateral relations.
Following the talks in the narrow and extended formats, the parties signed a package of international documents. Belarus and Zimbabwe have agreed on closer cooperation between foreign policy, agricultural departments and ministries of education. The parties will cooperate more actively in the field of science and innovation. Addressing Mr. Mnangagwa, Alexander Lukashenko noted that we are ready to help our partners overcome the difficult times that Zimbabwe is experiencing today. The Belarusian leader drew attention to the fact that any state goes through such difficult stages when building its own economy and society.
The interaction potential of the two countries is huge. Alexander Lukashenko urged business to join the process. Joint projects require direct contacts and established communications. By the way, the President of Zimbabwe will meet with representatives of Belarusian business.
President
All
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All