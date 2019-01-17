Belarus seeks to gradually reach strategic level of cooperation with Zimbabwe

Belarus seeks to gradually reach the strategic level of cooperation with Zimbabwe and sees significant potential in the development of bilateral relations. This was stated by Head of the Belarusian State Alexander Lukashenko.

Today, President Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa is being received in the Palace of Independence. This is the first official visit at the highest level in the history of bilateral relations.

According to the Belarusian leader the countries have to do a lot in the areas of trade and economy. During the last two decades, our trade mainly fluctuated between just $ 2 million and $ 5 million, the result of 2017 is more than $ 20 million. At the new stage of cooperation we offer joint projects in the energy, agriculture, logistics, exploration and mining operations. Construction of meat and dairy complexes in Zimbabwe, cultivation and processing of vegetables can be a significant contribution to strengthening of bilateral relations.

Following the talks in the narrow and extended formats, the parties signed a package of international documents. Belarus and Zimbabwe have agreed on closer cooperation between foreign policy, agricultural departments and ministries of education. The parties will cooperate more actively in the field of science and innovation. Addressing Mr. Mnangagwa, Alexander Lukashenko noted that we are ready to help our partners overcome the difficult times that Zimbabwe is experiencing today. The Belarusian leader drew attention to the fact that any state goes through such difficult stages when building its own economy and society.