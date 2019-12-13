Belarus plays stabilizing role for talks between Kiev and Moscow

The Russia-bashing is trying with all its might to draw Belarus into this conflict. But all the unsubstantiated statements are broken by the facts. Our country has once again played a stabilizing role for the region.



Despite all the insinuations, provocations, sometimes blatant hypocrisy, we are still trying to help resolve the situation. We are negotiating peace again. We are helping ordinary Ukrainians, housing and caring for refugees. But we are not taking part in hostilities.



Our President stressed this at an expanded meeting of the Security Council. The leadership of the country is primarily responsible for its people. This is why our borders are being fortified. The price of security, which has been the brand of Belarus for many years, can be clearly seen amid the military and political turbulence around Belarus.



The Belarusian army is not involved in the military operation. Our military has a clear task - every Belarusian must feel protected. On the first day of the hot confrontation in the south, the President clearly declares the stabilizing role of Minsk.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“The Russian leadership has never raised the issue of participating in any operations, including this one, the Ukrainian one. We have our own tasks, which, by the way, are compatible with the conflict and the operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine. We need to cover our backs there and make sure that they really don't go into the rear of the Russian forces. That's in our interests. It's in the interest of the Russian army as well.”



Attempts to draw Belarus into the conflict are fruitless



There are no signs that Belarusian armed forces are ready to move to Ukraine, a high-ranking Pentagon official told reporters. Belarus has its own front. The function of our troops is to cover the western and north-western direction from that very blow to the back of the allies.



The Western troops have been concentrating near the Belarusian borders for years under a variety of pretexts, such as the threat of refugees from Iraq and Syria, who were stranded on the Polish-Belarusian border. Poles have allegedly brought 30 thousand military personnel to the border. Experts explain it simply: a set of measures to prepare the war. But Belarus wants peace.



