Belarus interested in building mutually respectful and good neighborly relations with European Union
Belarus is interested in building mutually respectful relations with the European Union, and in particular with Stockholm and Helsinki. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko. The Head of the State held a meeting with 2 Foreign Ministers of Sweden and Finland the day before. Belarus has a lot in common with the countries of the Northern Europe, it has a long history of trade relations and contacts in various fields. Alexander Lukashenko has invited Swedish and Finnish companies to implement various projects in the country. The current situation in the region and the world is pushing for a closer and mutually beneficial partnership.
Cooperation of Belarus with Russian regions was discussed at the Palace of Independence. Belarus offers Kaliningrad Region to expand contacts in the industrial sphere and construction.
This was stated at the meeting of Alexander Lukashenko with governor of Kaliningrad Region Anton Alikhanov. As the governor claims, there is a great interest in Belarusian building materials and the experience of our specialists. Strong friendships and firm historical ties allow us to count on more.
Belarus Kaliningrad Region have established strong economic relations. The turnover almost doubled last year. The Russians are interested in buying our electric buses. Belarus proposes to go further and organize the assembly of eco urban vehicles in the region. The Kaliningrad delegation visited Belkommunmash yesterday. Their stay will be followed by the visits of the dairy factory and industrial park.
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
