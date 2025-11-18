Belarusian leader congratulates Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on his birthday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on his birthday, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"During your responsible service to your homeland, Egypt has made significant progress in socioeconomic development, growth of industrial and scientific potential, modernization of infrastructure, and expansion of international relations," the message reads. "Belarus respectfully observes the efforts of the country's authorities aimed at improving the well-being of the people and enhancing the role of the Egyptian state as a key center of power in the Arab world and on the African continent."

The President of Belarus noted the Egyptian President's personal contribution to strengthening regional stability and achieving diplomatic solutions to complex crises in the Middle East and Africa.

The head of state also emphasized that Belarusian-Egyptian relations continue to develop based on mutual trust and friendship.

"Our cooperation is deepening across a wide range of areas – from industry and agriculture to education, science, and technology," he noted.

"Thank you for accepting the invitation to visit the Republic of Belarus. I look forward to meeting you soon and am confident that it will give new impetus to bilateral cooperation and the implementation of joint projects that serve the interests of both countries," the Belarusian leader added.