Belarusian leader on cooperation with Kazakhstan: Let's not lose each other in this fast-paced world

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko advocates maintaining and strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan. This was discussed at a meeting with Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, BELTA reports.

"I would ask you very much: we must not lose each other," the head of state said. "No country, not even America, can develop independently of others today. Therefore, I propose to you: let's not lose each other in this fast-paced world."

"As I always say, trade is the foundation. And I must say, I once dreamed of our trade with Kazakhstan approaching $1 billion. Today, we already have, according to estimates, a billion and more. But there's still room for improvement. We are a high-tech country," the head of state stated.