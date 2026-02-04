3.73 BYN
2.88 BYN
3.40 BYN
Belarusian leader on cooperation with Kazakhstan: Let's not lose each other in this fast-paced world
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko advocates maintaining and strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan. This was discussed at a meeting with Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, BELTA reports.
"I would ask you very much: we must not lose each other," the head of state said. "No country, not even America, can develop independently of others today. Therefore, I propose to you: let's not lose each other in this fast-paced world."
"As I always say, trade is the foundation. And I must say, I once dreamed of our trade with Kazakhstan approaching $1 billion. Today, we already have, according to estimates, a billion and more. But there's still room for improvement. We are a high-tech country," the head of state stated.
Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus produces more than half the goods it can consume domestically across all sectors. The country is ready to export the rest, including to Kazakhstan. "We are a machine-building country, and we have a highly developed agriculture. This is what Kazakhstan needs. I also know Kazakhstan very well, dating back to Soviet times," the Belarusian leader remarked.