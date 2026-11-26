Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Alexander Shpakovsky has commented on the interview given by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the French magazine Le Point.

“France could play a greater role in European security” — one of the important theses of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in his interview with the French magazine Le Point.

The Belarusian leader called on Emmanuel Macron to play a more important role in the peace track on Ukraine. The interview caused a major resonance in European countries. Many media outlets in Germany, France and Italy broke the conversation down into quotations.

The theses voiced by the President are far deeper and more far-reaching than may appear at first glance.

The President of Belarus explained in detail why Europe cannot build its security without the participation of Russia and Belarus, and called the refusal to negotiate a dangerous misconception.

Responding to the question why, in the view of some European politicians, Russia should dictate security conditions if it cannot achieve a military victory over Ukraine, Alexander Lukashenko stressed the historical role of Belarus in European security.

“If you look at it historically, there is no getting away from it. All these wars both from you to us in 1812 and especially this cruel war with fascist Germany, from which you [the French people – news.by note] also suffered. Napoleon marched back and forth across Belarus, practically nothing was left. Especially the Second World War, the epicentre was here, a great many people died. We remember all this, history; as a historian I know the history of my state well,” the President said.

He noted that much also depends on Belarus in the system of European security, and that Minsk is constantly in contact with the French leadership.

“We are constantly in contact with your president, even if indirectly. We speak with him by telephone, people meet — his and ours. We talk with him about peace. And what I hear from you and in the media is completely different — it contradicts what we discuss,” Lukashenko stated.

According to the Belarusian leader, Macron speaks of the need for peace on the European continent and in Ukraine, and of the fact that it is impossible to exclude Russia and Belarus from the process of peaceful settlement and the future of Europe.

“He speaks of peace, of the fact that there must be peace on the European continent, above all in Ukraine, and that it is impossible to exclude Russia and Belarus from the process of peaceful settlement and the future of Europe. We pragmatically discuss many issues in establishing normal relations, economic and so on. I see that he is an absolute pragmatist, he understands what is happening,” the President of Belarus said.

Alexander Lukashenko called it a dangerous misconception to take the approach that there is no point in talking to Russia because it supposedly cannot win the war.

“This is a terrible misconception. If we proceed from this, then we can probably go as far as a Third World War on our continent,” he warned.

Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Alexander Shpakovsky commented on the interview given by President Alexander Lukashenko to the French magazine Le Point.

In his view, international journalism has always stood at the junction of intelligence and diplomacy, which is why journalists of the level of Anne Nivat often carry out certain missions in the interests of their governments.

Alexander Shpakovsky noted that the Belarusian leader, when speaking with such representatives of the press, addresses his messages not only to them but also to the policy-forming circles standing behind them.

The interview, given on the eve of the meeting in Shenzhen where Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping were in contact, had serious political significance and, in his words, was meticulously studied by representatives of the ruling elites of Western countries and France.

The deputy also commented on the topic of Alexander Lukashenko’s proposal to Volodymyr Zelensky to travel together to Moscow for negotiations. The Ukrainian leader responded in his characteristic manner: “I am not a suitcase to be taken along, come to Kyiv.”

Alexander Shpakovsky called this “a rude Kryvyi Rih style,” noting that Zelensky, coming to power on peacemaking narratives, himself promised the Ukrainian people to reach an agreement with Russia.

“I recall that on the eve of his election to the presidency Zelensky promised this to the Ukrainian people. In general, as you remember, he came to power as a peacemaker president. However, coming to power on such peacemaking narratives, he essentially led his country into a ruinous and very bloody conflict,” the deputy recalled.

He stressed that Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly said that the security architecture in the region will ultimately be decided by three peoples — Belarusians, Russians and Ukrainians.

Speaking of European diplomacy, the deputy noted that its level has declined sharply in recent years. On the political Olympus there are no figures comparable to Churchill, Adenauer or Helmut Kohl. He also pointed to a certain duplicity on the part of the French leadership, which previously tried to interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus.

Alexander Shpakovsky also drew attention to the galloping militarisation of Europe: Poland has ranked first in the world in arms imports for the second year in a row, and Germany has returned to the club of great military powers.

“The economy is being switched onto military rails, there is no economic growth, it is around zero, the standard of living of citizens is falling, but the military component is growing. Germany is in third place in the world in its arms export portfolio,” the parliamentarian stated.

In the view of Alexander Shpakovsky, European elites continue to throw bundles of euros into the bonfire of the Ukrainian war, hoping to receive dividends. “They counted on a strategic defeat of Russia. Some still convince themselves that this is possible. Others have begun to doubt,” the parliamentarian explained.

The deputy is confident that a certain ferment is under way in the minds of the European political class. Some counted on Russia’s defeat, others have already begun to doubt. That is why some come to the President of Belarus, whom they call “the person who best understands Putin,” in order to convey messages or obtain information. Others continue not to see the obvious.

“Hand on heart, I am not ready to say that today the political class of Europe is ready to reach an agreement. But ferment has already appeared. Circles have begun to spread across the water,” Alexander Shpakovsky summarised.