Belarusian President: Economy Has Become a Real Battlefield

The economy has become a real battlefield. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this while accepting the government's 2025 report, according to BELTA.

"It's almost wartime. Why? The economy has become a real battlefield. The goals of classical warfare are being achieved through economic instruments: to seize resources, provoke social protests, and force people to follow rules other than ours—to live by different rules," the head of state said.