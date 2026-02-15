3.72 BYN
Belarusian President: Economy Has Become a Real Battlefield
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The economy has become a real battlefield. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this while accepting the government's 2025 report, according to BELTA.
"It's almost wartime. Why? The economy has become a real battlefield. The goals of classical warfare are being achieved through economic instruments: to seize resources, provoke social protests, and force people to follow rules other than ours—to live by different rules," the head of state said.