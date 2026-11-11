Belarusian President: EU Uses “Anti-Hybrid” System for Subversive Work in Third Countries

At a restricted-format session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the pan-European “anti-hybrid” system frequently extends beyond the territory of the EU and is used for subversive work in third countries, BELTA reports.

The Belarusian leader drew attention to so-called hybrid challenges and threats in the context of Western policy: “Look at how our Western neighbours have expanded the concept of a ‘hybrid threat.’ They have included illegal migration and smuggling in it. Incidentally, they themselves are primarily involved in these.”

Alexander Lukashenko emphasised that, despite all declarations about its defensive nature, the pan-European “anti-hybrid” system often operates outside the territory of the European Union, conducting subversive work in third countries.

“An example is the European Union’s targeted groups for combating hybrid threats, deployed ahead of important electoral campaigns in a number of post-Soviet states. Supposedly with the aim of ‘countering foreign interference.’ It turns out to be interesting — intervention for the purpose of countering intervention,” he remarked.