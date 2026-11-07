Belarusian President Extends Condolences Over Death of Renowned Actress Lidia Fedoseeva-Shukshina

MINSK — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed his profound condolences to the family and friends of People's Artist of the RSFSR Lidia Fedoseeva-Shukshina, the leader's press service announced on Saturday.

"A talented actress has passed away—one whose decades of dedicated service to the arts earned her the deep respect of her colleagues and the boundless love of her audience," the president's letter of condolence read. "The vibrant female characters she brought to life will forever remain a benchmark of sincerity, inner strength, and true, genuine beauty."

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the people of Belarus deeply appreciated and highly valued Lidia Fedoseeva-Shukshina's artistic legacy, adding that her cherished memory would live on in the hearts of many.

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