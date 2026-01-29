Belarusian President Lukashenko Advises Not to Worry About AI and Threat of Replacing Humans

During a visit to JSC "Planar," President Alexander Lukashenko offered reassurance regarding artificial intelligence and concerns over human replacement. The president made these remarks while discussing high technologies in industry, according to BELTA.

In a conversation with "Planar" CEO Sergey Avakov, an expert in the field, Lukashenko inquired about his views on the development of artificial intelligence.

Avakov explained that the definition of "artificial intelligence" is constantly evolving due to rapid technological advances. He noted that AI is a broad concept, essentially a decision-making system.

"I believe those who coined the term meant that artificial intelligence would replace humans," Lukashenko said.

"That’s not going to happen," Avakov assured. He referenced William Ashby, a pioneer of cybernetics, who in the 1950s wrote about whether a machine could be smarter than its creator. Avakov considers that question still remains rhetorical.

"So, no AI will truly replace us," the president emphasized.