Belarusian President's Visit to Algeria in Focus

Algerian publications and regional news agencies are covering it from a variety of angles, documenting both specific agreements and the strategic context.

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadid, the talks were marked by the signing of a package of agreements covering agriculture, industry, and technology transfer. Belarus is presented as a source of agricultural expertise and modern technologies capable of strengthening the Algerian economy.

El-24 News, meanwhile, called the visit "historic and symbolic," emphasizing the meeting's special significance for strengthening bilateral ties. Al-Ayyam News takes a broader view, noting a shift from defense cooperation to a knowledge economy. The Algerian authorities are interested in innovation, education, and high-tech projects, while Belarus is positioned as a partner in science and technology.