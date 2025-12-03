3.74 BYN
Belarusian President's Visit to Algeria in Focus
Algerian publications and regional news agencies are covering it from a variety of angles, documenting both specific agreements and the strategic context.
According to Al-Araby Al-Jadid, the talks were marked by the signing of a package of agreements covering agriculture, industry, and technology transfer. Belarus is presented as a source of agricultural expertise and modern technologies capable of strengthening the Algerian economy.
El-24 News, meanwhile, called the visit "historic and symbolic," emphasizing the meeting's special significance for strengthening bilateral ties. Al-Ayyam News takes a broader view, noting a shift from defense cooperation to a knowledge economy. The Algerian authorities are interested in innovation, education, and high-tech projects, while Belarus is positioned as a partner in science and technology.
The Akhbar News portal reports on the signing of a "roadmap for strategic cooperation." The visit is described as the beginning of a long-term, systemic partnership that extends beyond trade.