Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations addressed in Palace of Independence

The president of Azerbaijan will visit Minsk in a week. The details of the visit were discussed with the head of the Belarusian state. The countries have no closed topics, the President of Belarus said today at a meeting with the Azerbaijani ambassadors. Both leaders support each other on the world stage. Belarus and Azerbaijan were able to overcome the decline in mutual trade. Thus, in the first nine months of this year, the turnover increased threefold and exceeded 330 million dollars. However, the cooperation potential is much higher.