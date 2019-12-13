Breakeven operation of enterprises, timely commissioning of housing and production facilities, diversification of exports and personnel policy are tasks for new leadership of Department of Presidential Affairs

The President of the Russian Federation has put a great number of tasks to the new leadership of the Department of Presidential Affairs. This is the huge list of tasks set by our President to the new leadership and, of course, all sectoral subdivisions. Today Alexander Lukashenko presented the new head of the Department, Yuri Nazarov. He is not a novice in this field. He used to work as a deputy director. So he knows all the nuances.



The Department of Presidential Affairs is not only responsible for the flawless organization of presidential events. Their domain also includes hotels, medical and health-improving facilities, dozens of agro-processing and handicrafts factories, and even national parks. There are a lot of facilities, and therefore a lot of nuances and tasks.



The Department of Presidential Affairs is directly responsible for the organization of all events with the participation of the head of state, including those in the Palace of Independence.



Alexander Lukashenko reminded that the Department of Presidential Affairs, being a republican body of state administration, has a branched multi-industry production facilities, which includes about 70 organizations with the number of employees exceeding 27 thousand. "I am quoting these figures for those who think that the office and the department were created solely to revolve around the President. Nothing of the kind," said the head of state.



On Tuesday, Yuri Nazarov was appointed director of the Department of Presidential Affairs. The head of the state expressed his confidence that Yuri Nazarov, as a person with a great experience in government activities, would organize the work of Department of Presidential Affairs at a decent level. "Your organizations should become an example of labor discipline and a model of order at work and in the assigned areas," emphasized the Belarusian leader.



Breakeven operation of enterprises, timely commissioning of housing and production facilities, diversification of export and human resources management are the tasks for the new leadership of the Department of Presidential Affairs.



In his turn, Yuri Nazarov noted that he is well acquainted with many employees of the Department of Presidential Affairs since his time as deputy director." At the same time he admitted that it would take some time to get more involved in agriculture, especially since it is an important area for the Department, which has about 70 thousand hectares of arable land in its jurisdiction.



The structure of the Department of Presidential Affairs includes the Republican Clinical Medical Center, a high-tech institution with the latest modern equipment and qualified, well-trained staff.



"The medical staff of the center is capable of performing the most complex cardiology, orthopedic and other surgeries. The task of the Department of Presidential Affairs is to promote the development of the center's material and technical base, as well as the expansion of exports of medical services," the President instructed.



