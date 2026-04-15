Big Deal with US, Middle East, Belarus’ Future: Takeaways from Lukashenko’s Interview with Sanchez

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sat down for a nearly two-hour interview with RT host Rick Sanchez on April 17, 2026. The wide-ranging conversation touched on geopolitics, potential rapprochement with Washington, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Belarus’s relations with the EU, and domestic issues including security and governance.

The “Big Deal” with the United States

One of the central topics was the ongoing preparation of a major agreement — dubbed the “Big Deal” — between Belarus and the United States. Lukashenko confirmed that Washington, speaking on behalf of President Donald Trump, had proposed the comprehensive package. Minsk has responded positively and is actively working on its terms.

According to the president, the deal could open a new chapter in bilateral relations, potentially including sanctions relief and expanded economic cooperation. He also suggested that improved U.S.-Belarus ties might serve as a pragmatic bridge for Washington to eventually re-engage with Russia — a smoother, indirect path that could suit Trump’s style.

The possibility of a personal meeting between Lukashenko and Trump was discussed, though no concrete dates were mentioned.

Lessons from the Middle East Conflict

Lukashenko shared his assessment of the recent U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran, describing what the war has revealed to the world about modern conflicts, power balances, and the limits of military force. He framed the events as a stark demonstration of shifting global realities and the high costs of prolonged confrontation.

Relations with the West and Personal Diplomacy

The president addressed Belarus’s ties with the European Union, particularly with neighboring countries, noting both challenges and opportunities. He emphasized that he maintains friendly personal relations with various world leaders despite pressure and “recommendations” from certain Western politicians.

Domestic Priorities: Security, Nuclear Deterrence, and Governance

On internal matters, Lukashenko spoke about ensuring national security and the role of nuclear weapons in Belarus’s defense strategy. He answered questions about accountability — to whom he reports — and outlined his vision for the country’s future, stressing stability, sovereignty, and continued development under the current system of governance.

This interview, conducted in a notably open and unrestricted format, has already drawn attention for its candid tone. Sanchez himself later remarked that the conversation felt like a genuine exchange of ideas rather than a scripted affair.